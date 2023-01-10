 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Early investors look for buyers to sell off their stakes in Byju's

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Byju's early backers, including Lightspeed Investment Partners and Chan Zuckerberg, are looking for buyers for their partial or full stakes in the edtech company Byju's, as they plan to book profit and make an exit, four people aware of the development informed Mint.

A few have laid out 'soft' mandates to investment banks to look for buyers, they said, requesting anonymity, the report said.

"These investors have been around for a long time and would be now looking to cash out. The talks are in initial stages, and final valuation is yet to be decided," said one of the four people, who added that a deal could be struck at a 25-30% discount to the company's last funding valuation, as per the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

Despite rumours that some investors are looking to exit, an executive of the company said no investors are looking to leave.

In share purchase agreements with Think & Learn Investors, founder Byju Raveendran has the right of first refusal. This clause entitles him to purchase investor shares before anyone else. Hence, even if selling investors find buyers at a particular valuation, Raveendran has the option to match or exceed that price.