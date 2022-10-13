DoT regulations intended only for WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and not for Netflix, others

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has clarified that the draft proposed telecom bill paves regulatory oversight only for over-the-top (OTT) communication apps such as WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet, Facetime, and Telegram, and not for platforms that offer content and e-commerce service, The Economic Times reported on October 13 citing officials.

The report says that the draft telecom bill only seeks to address the security aspect of communication apps and not revenue-raising measures of these platforms.

The officials told ET that any kind of two-way communication between an app and its users constitutes a telecom service, which may be regulated.

For instance, an app will not need a licence from the telecom department, but its customer support operations which involve calls and messages may be regulated, ET reported citing officials.

The telecom regulator is likely to take a call around such situations after the consultation process, the report said.

It is to be noted that the regulator last month released the draft Indian Telecommunications 2022 Bill, under which it proposed a provision to waive off fees and penalties of telecom and internet service providers.

DoT, in its draft bill, has enlarged the definition of telecommunication services to bring over-the-top (OTT) services, satellite-based communication services, internet-based communication services, in-flight and maritime connectivity services, interpersonal communications services, and machine-to-machine communication services under the ambit of the proposed law.

The draft bill mandates OTT platforms such as WhatsApp to obtain a licence from the government.

Stakeholders can send their comments regarding the bill till October 20.