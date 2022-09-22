HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Does Seshasayee Papers stand to benefit from sector tailwinds?

Khushboo Rai   •

The valuation is reasonable as there is a pent-up demand for printing and writing grade papers

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Solid volume growth in FY22, margins tight Robust earnings performance, benefits of mill development kicking in Synergies between manufacturing facilities enhanced operating efficiency Ample liquidity cushion for future expansion Earnings remain vulnerable to fluctuations in input prices Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd (SPB; CMP: Rs 293; M Cap: Rs 1,800 crore) is a well-managed and integrated player which weathered the COVID-19 storm and the global turmoil by capitalising on the changing industry dynamics. Over the past few years, SPB took a number of strategic initiatives...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers