Davos 2023: Looking at ReNew Power more for decarbonising now rather than for making clean electricity, MD Sumant Sinha says

Chandra R Srikanth
Jan 16, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

When asked whether the incentives worth Rs 17,490 crore planned under the Green Hydrogen Mission in India will be enough to spur investments, Sinha said it might “not necessarily” do so.

As of now, corporates are going for clean electricity as step one, but eventually there will be other opportunities to decarbonise their entire operations, said ReNew Power MD Sumant Sinha

Corporates across the world are increasingly under pressure from investors as well as the civil society now to go green and hence, a lot of them have started planning for decarbonisation, ReNew Power’s Managing Director Sumant Sinha told Moneycontrol on January 16.

“Corporates globally are feeling the pressure of going green. That is why a lot of the new power purchase agreements (PPAs) that we are signing are actually with corporate customers. So, we are only going to see more of this in the coming years. As of now, corporates are going for clean electricity as step one, but eventually there will be other opportunities to decarbonise their entire operations,” Sinha said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Which is why, we are really beginning to see ourselves at ReNew Power more as a company for decarbonising rather than a company just to make clean electricity,” he said.

“The reason is that green hydrogen is being seen as a terrific opportunity by several countries around the world. Every country is trying to incentivise green hydrogen. In the USA, the subsidies announced under the inflation reduction act is phenomenal. So, as an export destination for green hydrogen, USA will probably be number one. The European Union is also planning to give subsidies within the country to drive demand as well as to foster production. Others such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Morocco and so on may not be giving huge subsidies but they have the advantage of cheap land among others.”