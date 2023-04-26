 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalmia Bharat to acquire JP Associates' select cement, clinker and power plants

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

Dalmia Cement, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, will acquir JP Super, take over 74 percent stake in Bhilai Jaypee Cement and has signed a long-term lease agreement for Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit.

Dalmia Bharat had inked framework agreements with JP Associates in Dec 2022 and Feb 2023

Dalmia Bharat on April 26 said it will acquire select cement, clinker and power plants of JP Associates, with whom it had inked binding agreements in December 2022 and February this year.

The agreements were "executed on April 25", a regulatory filing stated, adding that this allowed Dalmia Cement, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, to acquire JP Super at an "enterprise value of Rs 1500 crore, and costs and
expenses up to Rs 190 crore".

The acquisition, however, is subject to the final outcome of the pending arbitration between JP Associates Limited and Ultratech Cement, it clarified.

