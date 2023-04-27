 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coforge’s 21,000 employees to get iPads as company crosses $1 billion in annual revenue

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

Coforge will incur Rs 80.3 crore as the cost towards this celebration.

IT services firm Coforge will gift all its employees Apple iPads to celebrate the milestone of reaching over $1 billion in revenue, the company said in a statement.

The company will incur Rs 80.3 crore as the cost towards this celebration. Coforge had 21,815 billable personnel as of March 31, 2023, and this excludes its sales and marketing personnel and others.

Coforge's Q4FY23 net profit plunged 48.08 percent to Rs 116.7 crore from Rs 224.8 crore in the same quarter last year. The reason for the decline was largely due to a one-off expense of Rs 52.3 crore it incurred as part of its curtailed fundraising bid which was approved in 2021.

During the period, its revenue went up by 24.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,170 crore.