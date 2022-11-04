 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blackstone, Advent International in talks to buy controlling stake in Suven Pharma: Report

Moneycontrol News
Nov 04, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Promoters own a 60% stake in Suven Pharma, which has a market value of Rs 6,378 crore.

Private equity investors Blackstone and Advent International are in separate talks to buy a controlling stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals, Livemint reported on November 4, citing people with knowledge of the development.

Moneycontrol was first to break the news on September 7 that promoters of Suven Pharma are evaluating options to sell a stake in the company and have hired an investment bank for an advisory role.

“The sale process has been going on for a few months, and now Blackstone and Advent are in the final round of bidding for the controlling stake in Suven Pharma," two unidentified sources told Livemint.

Promoters own a 60 percent stake in Suven Pharma, which has a market value of Rs 6,378 crore.

The sale of at least half of their shareholding will put the deal size at more than Rs 3,000 crore, followed by a 26 percent open offer which, if successful, could see the eventual buyer spend an additional Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, the report said.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported on the promoter group exploring sale plans for Suven Pharmaceuticals prior to its listing on the bourses on February 12, 2020.

