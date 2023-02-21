 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bisleri enters global markets, signs supply pact with Dubai-based Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

Group company Emirates Drinking Water will produce the Indian company’s Bisleri and Vedica water brands at its Dubai plants, which will be sold in mass-premium general and modern trade stores, hotels, restaurants and via e-commerce sites in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi

Bisleri International, which is in the process of being acquired by Tata Group, has signed its first international manufacturing and distribution agreement with Dubai-based Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Nasser Abdulla Group is a 25-year-old entity with interests in travel, shipping, logistics, mineral water, real estate and information technology.

Group company Emirates Drinking Water will produce the Indian company’s Bisleri and Vedica water brands at its Dubai plants, which will be sold in mass-premium general and modern trade stores, hotels, restaurants and via e-commerce sites in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, the report added.

