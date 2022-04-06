Bandhan Bank loan book rises 16% in Q4; crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said its loan book crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the first time in January-March 2022, registering an increase of 16 per cent compared to the same period a year ago. The bank's total loan stood at Rs 1,01,359 crore during Q4 of FY22.

Deposits grew at a much higher pace of 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 96,331 crore, of which the low-cost CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits grew 18 per cent to Rs 40,072 crore, the bank said. The lender's retail deposits jumped 21 per cent to Rs 74,441 crore and bulk deposits rose 32 per cent to Rs 21,890 crore during the quarter under review.

The contribution of retail portfolio in the bank's total deposits was 77 per cent which was down from 85 per cent in the quarter ending December, 2021. The bank's loan coverage ratio was at around 129 per cent while collection efficiency for the quarter was around 96 per cent, which was up from 93 per cent recorded in the previous quarter.