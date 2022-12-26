 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amid global risks, India is well placed: N Chandrasekaran to staff. Here is the full text

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

Tata Sons' Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on December 26 shared an optimistic view of Tata Group and India's economic position for 2023.

In the end-of-the-year letter to the employees, Chandrasekaran stated, "As I have emphasized many times, India is well placed, and the Tata Group has a tremendous opportunity in the midst of global transitions towards AI/ML, Sustainability and diversified Supply Chains."

However, he did caution that the global environment has “several risk factors” including the European energy crisis, inflationary pressures and geopolitical conflicts.

“Barring the pandemic and the global financial crisis, next year may mark the lowest global growth since the millennium began,” Chandrasekaran said, adding, “We will need to keep a careful watch on commodity price rises."

Here's a full text of Chandrasekaran's letter to employees:

Dear Colleagues,