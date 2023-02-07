 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India is taking steps to integrate networks. Here’s what that means

Ameya Joshi
Feb 07, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

The Air India group will have an exciting time beginning the second half of 2023. From inducting new planes to completing one merger and moving on to another, refurbishing existing planes to expanding the network, the Tatas’ aviation arm will have a lot on its plate.

A year after taking control of Air India and subsequently acquiring the remainder of the stake in AirAsia India, the Tata group is planning and rolling out its aviation play. To this end, Air India, a Star Alliance member, is progressively making changes to its domestic network.

Air India will pull out all its flights from Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra and Surat and these stations will be taken over completely by AirAsia India. Effectively, this means an increase in capacity, since most of these were operated by Air India’s 156-seat dual-class A320s, which will now be operated by AirAsia India’s 180/186-seater A320s. On the other hand, Air India will take over two routes from AirAsia India: Delhi-Visakhapatnam and Mumbai-Lucknow. AirAsia India will continue to operate to both VIsakhapatnam and Lucknow from other destinations in its network.

Air India is also adding flights to other destinations in its network for better domestic-international connectivity, as well as increasing the frequency between metros. The change gives a glimpse into what the future might look like for Air India.

A tricky flight path