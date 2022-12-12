Abu Dhabi Investment Authority plans $400 million investment in Lenskart: Report

Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is in advanced talks with Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart for an investment of up to $350 million to $400 million at a $4.5 billion valuation, The Economic Times reported on December 12, citing people aware of the matter.

The investment will mostly be through a secondary sale of shares with a small primary round consisting of growth equity, as per the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The report said the company has raised total funding of $1.05 billion over 19 rounds. It is not yet finalised which investor will dilute and by how much, the report said.

The investment once complete will give ADIA a nearly 10% stake in the eyewear retailer.

Started in 2010, Lenskart has an operational manufacturing unit in India's Haryana state, while another fully-automated plant in Rajasthan state has yet to start functioning. It also operates in the United States, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

KKR & Co Inc-backed Lenskart had earlier this year acquired a majority stake in Japanese eyewear brand Owndays, turning the Indian company into one of Asia's largest online retailers in the segment.

Moneycontrol News

