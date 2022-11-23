 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wedding market back in swing: Demand for jewellery, edible oils and sugar rise, say experts

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Surendra Mehta of IBJA and Atul Chaturvedi of Shree Renuka Sugars spoke about the trends in jewelry and edible oils, sugar markets

Weddings, an industry that came to a standstill because of Covid-19, is now back in swing. Wedding planners, hotel bookings, jewellery, food, etc are now back in demand.

In an interview with CNBC TV18, Surendra Mehta of India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) and Atul Chaturvedi of Shree Renuka Sugars spoke about the trends in jewellery and edible oils, sugar markets.

Jewellery demand

Jewellery had a very strong demand in the previous wedding season as well.  Speaking on the estimates, Surendra Mehta of IBJA said that from pre-Covid level, they're expecting atleast 12-14 percent rise. "In India, weddings happen in two seasons. First is from November to February and second is from April to July. Although, the April to July season has almost double amount of weddings compared to November to February," Mehta said. He also said that 50 percent of jewellery demand comes from wedding and that this year has been phenomenal for jewellers.

Speaking of what type of jewelry is in demand, he said, "Normally, lightweight jewellery used to be in demand, but now we see heavy weight jewellery in demand too. People have started spending more money on jewellery than on inviting guests." After Covid, people are realising the importance of jewellery, gold, yellow metal and hence the demand is rising. It might even cross the 14 percent expectation of IBJA," he said.