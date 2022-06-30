GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Watch: Will FPIs being allowed in commodity derivatives bump up liquidity?
Moneycontrol Video
Jun 30, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
SEBI allows FPIs in Indian commodity derivatives. Will this improve liquidity? Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta answer this as well as discuss the factors that led to the SEBI move.
