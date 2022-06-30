 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Will FPIs being allowed in commodity derivatives bump up liquidity?

Jun 30, 2022

SEBI allows FPIs in Indian commodity derivatives. Will this improve liquidity? Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta answer this as well as discuss the factors that led to the SEBI move.

Jun 30, 2022
