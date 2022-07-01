 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: As India raises gold import duty, what will be the consumer impact?

Jul 01, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

India has raised its basic import duty on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%. Watch Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta decode the reason behind the hike and its impact on consumers.

