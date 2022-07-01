GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
commodities
Watch: As India raises gold import duty, what will be the consumer impact?
Moneycontrol Video
Jul 01, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
India has raised its basic import duty on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%. Watch Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta decode the reason behind the hike and its impact on consumers.
Moneycontrol Video
TAGS:
#Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta
#Commodities Live With Manisha Gupta
#Moneycontrol Live
#video
first published: Jul 1, 2022 12:21 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.