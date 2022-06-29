 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Rupee Hits All-Time Low As High Crude Escalate Inflation Concerns; Further RBI Intervention Likely?

Moneycontrol Video
Jun 29, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

Rupee hits record low at 78.96 per Dollar as high crude prices escalate inflation concerns. Is further RBI intervention expected? Join Karunya Rao in conversation with Manisha Gupta to know more

Moneycontrol Video
TAGS: #Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta #Rupee #video
first published: Jun 29, 2022 12:43 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.