 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Iran seeks resumption of crude oil import by India, pitches for faster implementation of Chabahar project

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

Citing India's resistance against pressure to not buy oil from Russia, Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi hoped that New Delhi would soon start importing oil from Iran too.

(Representative image)

Iran on Friday strongly pitched for faster implementation of the Chabahar port project as well as the use of the facility by India to send various shipments saying the key transit hub will benefit both countries.

Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi also sought the resumption of the import of crude oil by India from Iran while citing New Delhi not succumbing under pressure by the Western powers to not continue procurement of petroleum products from Russia following the Ukraine crisis.

India stopped procurement of crude oil from Iran after the US did not continue with sanction waivers to India and several other countries.

"We believe that India is and was strong and powerful to stand against the pressure of the West… India is a rising power. India has a powerful economy. So India could easily resist pressure from the US and the West," the ambassador told a group of journalists.