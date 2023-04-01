 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India records historic growth in coal output at 982 MT in FY23, says Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

At 982 MT, the country's total coal production is 14.65 per cent higher from 778.21 MT produced in the 2021-22 fiscal, the minister said in a statement.

India has recorded historic growth in its coal output at 982.21 million tonnes (MT) in 2022-23, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

"This is a historic moment for the coal sector. I congratulate all the coal warriors and stakeholders for the record growth. Despite the stiff targets, CIL, SCCL, along with captive & commercial mines have produced more than 892 MT of coal in FY23," Joshi said.

He said Coal India Ltd (CIL) has done a tremendous job by surpassing its FY23 fiscal's target and produced 703.20 MT of coal, which is 12.94 per cent up from 622.63 MT in 2021-22.