Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to face selling pressure around Rs 56,250

Sandip Das
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Gold can trade lower towards Rs 55,540, a break of which can prompt the price to slip further to Rs 55,400, Prathamesh Mallya of Angel One has said

Gold prices rose on March 3 on track for their first weekly gain in five, as the dollar eased, even though fears persisted that the US Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates to curb inflationary pressures.

At 10.22 am, gold was up 0.17 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,836 for 10 grams, while silver was up 0.64 percent at Rs 64,444 per kilogram.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,840.89 per troy ounce at 0119 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,846.70.

