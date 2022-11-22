 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal expected to remain under pressure as investors await Fed meeting minutes

Sandip Das
Nov 22, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research says gold has support at Rs 52,100-51,920 and resistance at Rs 52,440-52,580, while silver has support at Rs 60,350-59,800 and resistance at Rs 61,100-61,500

Gold, gold prices

Gold was trading higher on November 22 in the Indian market as the precious metal recouped some of the declines of the previous session in the international market, with the dollar easing and the focus shifting to the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

At 10.02 am, gold contracts were trading 0.28 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,440 for 10 grams. Silver was up 0.94 percent at Rs 61,203 a kilogram.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,743.07 an ounce by 0215 GMT. US gold futures, too, were up 0.3 percent at $1,744.50.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst, Swastika Investmart