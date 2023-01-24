 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to stay volatile, yellow metal may see resistance at Rs 56,980-57,155

Sandip Das
Jan 24, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research expects both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session but gold is expected to hold its key support level of $1900 per troy ounce and continue to get support at lower levels.

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday in the international markets as the dollar weakened, while investors awaited US economic data amid hopes of slower interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

At 10:19am, gold was trading 0.39 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 57,035 for 10 grams, while silver was up 0.48 percent at Rs 68,290 a kilogram.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,935.69 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,936.

