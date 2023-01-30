 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to stay volatile ahead of Budget, US Fed meeting

Sandip Das
Jan 30, 2023

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities expects gold and silver to remain volatile this week ahead of the Union Budget and the US Fed meeting outcome. "Gold has support at Rs 56,750-56,610, while resistance is at Rs 57,140, 57,280. Silver has support at Rs 67,850-67,320, while resistance is at Rs 68,950–69,480," he added.

Gold prices held steady in early Asian hours on Monday, with investors awaiting the US Federal Reserve's rate-hike verdict due this week.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,928.32 per ounce, as of 0013 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,928.70.

At 9.55 am, gold was trading 0.28 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 57,014 for 10 grams, while silver added 0.46 percent to Rs 68,646 a kilogram.

