Gold Prices Today: More volatility on the cards ahead of Union Budget, Fed policy meet

Sandip Das
Jan 31, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Market is already discounted 25 basis point interest rate hikes from the US Fed in this meeting but anything higher than that could adversely impact bullion markets, said Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research.

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday in the international markets as market participants held back from making large bets ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy decision.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,922.26 per ounce, as of 0032 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,921.40.

At 9.55 am, gold was trading 0.22 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 56,908 for 10 grams, while silver shed 0.07 percent to Rs 68,543 a kilogram.

