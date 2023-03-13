 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Bullion to remain under pressure amid rise in dollar index, US Fed forecast of rate hikes

Sandip Das
Mar 13, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

As the US Fed is expected to raise interest rates, gold prices are likely to remain under pressure, says Prathamesh Mallya of Angel One

Gold was trading higher in the Indian as well as the international market on March 13 morning to their highest in more than five weeks as the dollar weakened, while jitters over the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis drove investors to the safe-haven asset.

At 9.45 am, gold was up 0.85 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 56,630 for 10 grams, while silver jumped 1.22 percent to Rs 63,658 a kilogram.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,877.30 a troy ounce at 00:51 GMT after hitting its highest since February 3 earlier in the session at $1,893.96. US gold futures gained 0.8 percent to $1,882.10.

