Gold jumps Rs 480 to touch lifetime high of Rs 61,780; silver climbs Rs 410

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

The gold price jumped Rs 480 to touch a lifetime high of Rs 61,780 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a strong global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal ended at Rs 61,300 per 10 grams.

Silver also climbed Rs 410 to Rs 77,580 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 61,780 per 10 grams, up Rs 480 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.