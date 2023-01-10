 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Copper, zinc prices on a tear on China reopen, brace for volatility as well

Manisha Gupta
Jan 10, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

With the US Federal Reserve dialing down its aggressive monetary tightening, contributing to a sharp fall in the US dollar index, investors are more positive on commodities than they have been in recent times.

Copper and zinc prices have risen sharply in recent weeks, with copper prices rising by 4.5 percent and zinc prices rising by 6 percent. Steel and iron ore prices too are on a tear, trading at 4- and 5-month highs.

These trends can be attributed to a number of factors, including China's move away from its Zero Covid policy and an increase in demand for these metals in the industrial and construction sectors. Additionally, restocking ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays has also contributed to the rise in prices.

Also fuelling the rally is China’s decision to inject CNY 85 billion through reverse repos to boost its economy and to provide $162 billion in new credit lines to private developers.

A strong dollar is typically bad news for commodities because it means a weaker currency for commodity-importing nations, making it costly for them. This then hurts demand for commodities, and hence their prices.