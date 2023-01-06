 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CoinSwitch releases proof of reserves, reveals $131.09 million in assets

Sanghamitra Kar
Jan 06, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

Coinbase-backed CoinSwitch has a total asset value on custodial wallets of approximately Rs 933.83 crore, and a total asset value on exchanges of approximately Rs 149.62 crore.

Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch

CoinSwitch has released its proof of reserves, which reveals that as of January 6, 2023, 8 am IST, it had $112.99 million, or Rs 933.83 crore in terms of value assets. This comes amid a debate where crypto investors have been calling for more transparency from exchanges.

“At the time of evaluation (January 6, 8 am IST) this accounted for 86.2% of all user assets in our custody. The remaining are held on exchanges, and the value of these assets as of January 6, 2023, 8 am IST is approximately $18.1 million, or Rs 149.62 crore,” the company said in an official blog post.

The exchange also offers custodial services through Ledger, Coinbase Custody, and Fireblocks.

This development follows the collapse of the erstwhile second-largest global crypto exchange FTX, its token FTT, and subsequent bankruptcy, which sparked a debate about the need for exchanges to be more transparent.

In November, rival cryptocurrency exchange unicorn CoinDCX published its proof of reserves in partnership with Nansen.