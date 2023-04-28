 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCity

BMC’s notice to remove structures in 17 properties evokes concerns among Mumbai residents

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

A similar drive by BMC, back in the year 2017, had demolished illegal portions of the iconic Toto’s Garage, Gondola, Soul Fry, The Deepak Wines, Jude Wines and Jude Cold Storage

The BMC has sent notices to 17 property owners to remove their structures in a quest to widen Dr Ambedkar Road in Khar (West)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent notices to 17 property owners in Mumbai to remove their structures in a quest to widen Dr Ambedkar Road in Khar (West). The road, which begins from Pali Naka in Bandra and goes right up to Khar, has several bottlenecks - Pali Naka junction, Pali Market, Pali Mala – which is disrupting the ease of mobility in the already congested area.

These areas also bloom several eateries and drinking joints, like Janata Bar and Restaurant, and Daniel Pâtissier. The said 17 properties include 48 residential and 49 commercial establishments.

"A few months ago, we had a meeting with the property owners informing them of our plans of widening the road and the compensation options available to them. Accordingly, we have begun serving notices to the 17 property owners,” reported Time of India quoting assistant municipal commissioner of H-West ward Vinayak Vispute.

Also Read: BMC allocates Rs 25 crore to improve air quality of Mumbai, will monitor dust emission from real estate projects