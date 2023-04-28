BMC’s notice to remove structures in 17 properties evokes concerns among Mumbai residents

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent notices to 17 property owners in Mumbai to remove their structures in a quest to widen Dr Ambedkar Road in Khar (West). The road, which begins from Pali Naka in Bandra and goes right up to Khar, has several bottlenecks - Pali Naka junction, Pali Market, Pali Mala – which is disrupting the ease of mobility in the already congested area.

These areas also bloom several eateries and drinking joints, like Janata Bar and Restaurant, and Daniel Pâtissier. The said 17 properties include 48 residential and 49 commercial establishments.

"A few months ago, we had a meeting with the property owners informing them of our plans of widening the road and the compensation options available to them. Accordingly, we have begun serving notices to the 17 property owners,” reported Time of India quoting assistant municipal commissioner of H-West ward Vinayak Vispute.

A similar drive by BMC, back in the year 2017, had demolished illegal portions of the iconic Toto's Garage, Gondola, Soul Fry, The Deepak Wines, Jude Wines and Jude Cold Storage. However, this didn't stop the shopkeepers from rebuilding temporary sheds immediately a day after the demolition. Raising the same concern on BMC's latest notice for widening the roads, The Palli Village East Indian Residents' Association has evoked stiff opposition.

Hold HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 570: ICICI Direct According to the Association, this move would only lead to hawkers and encroachers taking over the widened space and using it for parking vehicles. "In the past, we have seen how even after the road is widened, the original carriageway remains the same, and instead hawkers take over the space,” Neil Pereira, a member of the Association told TOI.

