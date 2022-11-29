Cipla launches prostate cancer-treating injection

Drug firm Cipla on Tuesday said it has launched Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot 22.5 mg, used in the treatment of prostate cancer.

The product was earlier approved by the US Food and Drug Administration based on a New Drug Application (NDA) regulatory pathway.

"The launch of Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot reinforces our commitment as an organisation to bring high quality and affordable treatments to patients in the US," Cipla North America CEO Arunesh Verma said in a statement.

The launch of the product aligns with the company's strategy for growth in the complex product segment, he added.

The active ingredient, route of administration, dosage form and strength of the medication are the same as Abbvie's Lupron Depot.

According to IQVIA, Lupron Depot (22.5 mg) had US sales of around USD 197 million for the 12-month period ending September 2022.