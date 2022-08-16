Cipla board approves appointment of Ashish Adukia as new Global CFO

Pharmaceutical major Cipla on August 16 said its board has approved the appointment of Ashish Adukia as the Global Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said the new appointment will relieve Dinesh Jain from the additional responsibility of interim Chief Financial Officer. Jain will continue as Senior Vice-President and Head-Corporate Finance.

"The Board places on record its appreciation towards his valuable contribution for the period as the interim Chief Financial Officer," the company said.

Adukia has close to two decades of experience in investment banking and a large Indian conglomerate and possesses deep capital market knowledge and valuable cross-industry experience.

In his last role, Adukia was the Chief Financial Officer of Grasim Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) and was part of the leadership team.

Prior to working at ABG, he was an investment banker with organisations such as Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and PwC. Adukia is a Chartered Accountant and MMS (Finance) from JBIMS and in 2017, he was featured in Fortune India's 40- under-40 list.