Cholamandalam Q3 Net Profit seen up 13.4% YoY to Rs. 593.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jan 16, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects Cholamandalam to report net profit at Rs. 593.8 crore up 13.4% year-on-year (up 5.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,726.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 11.7% Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,083.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

