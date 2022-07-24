Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food parks: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government has identified Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food hubs in the first phase of the AAP-led dispensation’s ambitious project to popularise the city as the food capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (July 24, 2022) announced that the AAP-led Delhi government will give 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the next 5 years. Delhi CM, in a press conference today, also said that the government is setting up two food hubs in the national capital, one in Majnu ke Tila area and another in Chandni Chowk area.

“We've decided to generate employment in next 5 years. Thus Delhi, known as food capital of India, will get revamped food hubs. Delhi has various markets of Tibetian, Punjabi food. We'll improve their physical infrastructure, roads, electricity, hygiene,” said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

During an online briefing, Kejriwal said Delhi is known as the food capital, but with the development of these food hubs, the city will actually live up to its name.

”Delhi has various food hubs known for serving different cuisines.

Some of the hubs serve all varieties of food. So, in the first phase, we will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a favourite of the Delhi University students, and Chandni Chowk food hubs.

Based on the learnings from these, we will develop other areas,” he said.

The development would entail improvement of infrastructure and food safety norms, he said, adding the government will hold a design competition to shortlist the architecture firm for the project.