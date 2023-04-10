 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Celcius Logistics raises Rs 100 crore in Series A funding led by IvyCap Ventures

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

Celcius is an asset-light platform with more than 4,500 reefer vehicles, 107 cold storage facilities, seven distribution centres, and 150 hyperlocal riders in over 350 cities.

As a cold supply chain management solution, Celcius helps users explore, book, monitor, and receive real-time cold chain updates and analytics.

Celcius Logistics on April 10 announced that it has raised Rs 100 crore in a Series A funding round led by IvyCap Ventures. The cold chain marketplace said in a statement that it will use the money for tech innovations to solve fragmented supply chains and reduce waste.

Earlier, the company raised Rs 35 crore from investors including Mumbai Angels, Supply Chain Labs, Endurance Capital, VCats, Huddle, and Eaglewings Ventures (EVAN).

The Celcius platform offers end-to-end cold chain solutions, including transport, warehousing, last mile and hyperlocal delivery for all stakeholders.