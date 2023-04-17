 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCI clears stake acquisition in VVDN Tech by IBEF

Apr 17, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of shareholding by the IBEF-IV through a combination of secondary share purchases of equity shares and subscription to compulsorily convertible debentures of VVDN Technologies, according to CCI. (Representative Image)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday said it has cleared the stake acquisition in VVDN Technologies by IBEF-IV under the green channel route.

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of shareholding by the IBEF-IV through a combination of secondary share purchases of equity shares and subscription to compulsorily convertible debentures of VVDN Technologies, according to CCI.

