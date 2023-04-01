Maruti Suzuki sales zoom record 19 lakh in FY23, March figure scales 170,071 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a record 19-lakh-plus vehicles in 2022-23, and 170,071 units in March 2023, the automaker said on April 1. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,787 units, sales to other OEM of 3,165 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 30,119 units.

For the full financial year 2022-23, the company posted its highest-ever total sales of 1,966,164 units. Total sales include domestic sales of 1,644,876 units with a growth of 20.5 percent over FY 2021-22, sales to other OEM of 61,955 units and highest ever exports of 259,333 units.

The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2022-23. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Segment-wise, the company's Mini + Compact car sales stood at 83,414 units in March Vs 97,805 on a yearly basis. Passenger car sales saw a dip with 83,714 units Vs 99,639 units YoY.

Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV) are almost flat with 136,787 units in March Vs 137,658 units YoY. Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM), too, have dipped from 143,899 units in March 2022 to 139,952 units YoY. The sales in the mini and compact segment, under which it sells mostly hatchbacks, fell more than 14% to 83,714 units.

Moneycontrol News