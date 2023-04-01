 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki sales zoom record 19 lakh in FY23, March figure scales 170,071 units

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST

The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2022-23. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a record 19-lakh-plus vehicles in 2022-23, and 170,071 units in March 2023, the automaker said on April 1. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,787 units, sales to other OEM of 3,165 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 30,119 units.

For the full financial year 2022-23, the company posted its highest-ever total sales of 1,966,164 units. Total sales include domestic sales of 1,644,876 units with a growth of 20.5 percent over FY 2021-22, sales to other OEM of 61,955 units and highest ever exports of 259,333 units.

The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2022-23. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Segment-wise, the company's Mini + Compact car sales stood at 83,414 units  in March Vs 97,805 on a yearly basis. Passenger car sales saw a dip with 83,714 units Vs 99,639 units YoY.