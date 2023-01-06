 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Canada's AIMCO, OMERS, Brookfield to invest in Fourth Partner Energy: Report

Jan 06, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Fourth Partner Energy is in the midst of a fund-raising round, and has expansion targets for India and South East Asia, according to a Fourth Partner Energy spokesperson.

Canada’s Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), Ontario Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (OMERS), Brookfield Asset Management Inc., and New York-based I Squared Capital are looking to invest in renewable energy firm Fourth Partner Energy Private Limited, according to a report by business daily Mint.

The deal involves buying private equity firm TPG Capital’s 52 percent stake in Hyderabad-based Fourth Partner Energy at an expected enterprise value of around $700 million and a fresh equity investment of $500 million.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The suitors have submitted non-binding offers (NBO) for the transaction run by Bank of America and Investec, as per the report. Norway’s state-owned investment fund, Norfund, is also an investor in Fourth Partner.

Fourth Partner Energy’s co-founder and executive director Vivek Subramanian had said in an earlier interview to Mint that the company plans to raise fresh capital in its next funding round.