Campus hiring becomes a hotspot for companies meeting their diversity goals

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 06, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

Avtar Group said there are over 1,000 campuses that are women-only. This gives an advantage to companies in finding and recruiting female talent. “Campus hiring is the traditional and effective method for companies to recruit fresh talent from universities and colleges,” said Saundarya Rajesh, founder and president of the HR consultancy.

Women's workforce participation in the oil and energy sector has been low, accounting for 22 percent of the labour force in the sector, and 32 percent in renewables, according to a 2019 paper by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

As gender diversity takes centre stage in meeting ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals, companies are gearing up to explore every possible source of attracting female talent.

Campus hiring has always been the primary source of garnering prime members of the workforce but it is also turning out to be a significant tool in meeting diversity goals for big names across sectors. Companies like IBM, Tata Power, Citigroup, TVS Motor and UBS, among others, are focusing on catching women talent young and meeting their diversity targets.

Undoing tradition

