 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Cairn Oil & Gas plans two-thirds of capital spend on near-term development opportunities: CEO Nick Walker

Amritha Pillay
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

The company aims to double its share in India's domestic oil production to 50 percent and hopes that the Indian government will reconsider the windfall tax on oil.

Cairn Oil & Gas, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, has an ambitious plan to double its share in India’s domestic oil production. Cairn’s newly-appointed chief executive officer Nick Walker speaks to Amritha Pillay on the roadmap to achieve this target. Walker also discussed oil prices, the windfall tax in India and the global energy transition. Edited excerpts:

What is your view on oil for 2023 in terms of both demand-supply globally and where do you see prices heading?

Over a long period, there has been a lack of investment in new supplies of oil and gas. And then when you combine that with the political and geopolitical problems around the world, then that drives energy pricing. And so my view is we will see strong oil prices and gas prices looking forward. But we will also see volatility, like we've always seen, and so we plan our business to be able to cope with that volatility.

What is your view on the Indian market? How different is it from the other markets that you have worked in? What are the challenges and opportunities? What is the demand expectation?