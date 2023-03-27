 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bullish on Indian market; continuing to invest through partners: The Coca-Cola Company President

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Global beverages major The Coca-Cola Company is bullish on the Indian market and is continuing to invest in the country through its partners, the company's President and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy said on Monday.

India's rapid progress in infrastructure, electrification and digitisation offer a long runway ahead for the economy to grow and it fosters confidence, he said at a media round table in Lucknow.

A lot of development has taken place in urban and rural India, which has created an emerging middle class, ensuring growth for many years to come, he said.

"When you have an economy growing, our industry typically benefits from economic growth," he said.