World Bank President David Malpass says India can achieve 8% growth, lauds Budget's focus on investments

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Outgoing World Bank President David Malpass lauded India's Union Budget that focussed on increasing investments and cutting down on subsidies. He said that a target of 8 percent economic growth is achievable and India needs to strengthen its private sector to become a global leader.

"Budget is making more investments and reducing subsidies and that's a good starting point. It's named 'Amrit kaal' which is a vision for future that includes 8 percent growth that's achievable."

The real engine for growth is small business that become medium businesses and they are the job creators, Malpass told CNBC-TV18.

He said that the private sector should be enabled that means more space for small and medium businesses and more women in labour force.