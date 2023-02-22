 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

UP bets on growth in state budget 2023-24

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

UP Finance minister Suresh Khanna said that there has been a 16.8% increase in state GDP in the year 2022-23. The GSDP growth has been estimated at 19% for 2023-24.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presents budget 2023-24

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Finance minister Suresh Khanna presented the annual Budget for the state on February 22. This is the second budget for ‘Yogi 2.0,’ a phrase used to informally address the second term of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, under whose leadership the ruling BJP was re-elected in the state in March last year.

The minister said that there has been a 16.8% increase in state GDP in the year 2022-23. The GSDP growth has been estimated at 19% for 2023-24.

For 2022-23, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Uttar Pradesh was forecast to be Rs 20,48,234 crore (17.1% higher than the revised estimate of GSDP for 2021-22 – Rs 17,49,469 crore).

“The state’s unemployment rate before 2017 was 14.4% which has now reduced to about 4.2%, which is a huge achievement,” said the minister.