Union Budget 2023: Sops to marine products cheer up the seafood industry

The Union Budget 2023 has announced certain incentives for the fisheries and marine products sector, which, the industry believes, will help reduce production cost and boost exports.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a sub-scheme of the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana will be launched with a targeted investment of Rs 6,000 crore to further enable activities of fishermen, fish vendors, and micro and small enterprises, improve value-chain efficiencies, and expand the market.

She also announced duty reduction for the key inputs for shrimp feed.

“The Rs 6,000-crore scheme will help provide better facilities for fishermen and raise productivity at a time when marine product exports are facing headwinds in foreign markets because of recession and other problems,’’ said Jagdish Fofandi, national president of the Seafood Exporters Association of India.

After a record export of $7.76 billion in FY22, the government had fixed a target of $8.6 billion for marine products in the current year. The seafood industry is sceptical about achieving it as shipments have slowed down in the last few months.

Small farmers to benefit from this Budget: Agriculture Minister “Our competitors, like Ecuador and Vietnam, have lower cost of production and the reduction in import duty of feed inputs will help us to compete with them better,’’ Fofandi added. The quantum of duty reduction is yet to be assessed. The ingredients for making shrimp feed include fish meal, soybean and vitamin pre-mixes.

Shrimp farmers had been seeking permission to import feed without duty as they say feed prices in the country are controlled by a cartel. “Since most of the shrimps produced in farms go for exports, why can’t they allow us to import the feed to become more competitive,” asked V Balasubramaniam, general secretary of the Prawn Farmers Federation of India.

PK Krishnakumar is a journalist based in Kochi.