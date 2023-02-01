 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Union Budget 2023: Many surprises on rural development front

Sindhu Bhattacharya
Feb 01, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

Allocation for the largest centrally sponsored scheme, the MGNREGS, has been slashed. There has been a substantial increase in the budgetary allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. The budgetary allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana has been retained at Rs 19,000 crore.

The budget is being hailed for its emphasis on government capex, infrastructure development and reduction in income-tax burden for the middle class.

It also has many surprises on rural development schemes. For example, even as the budgetary allocation for rural housing has seen an unprecedented jump, the allocation for the largest centrally sponsored scheme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), has been slashed.

Allocation for rural roads has been retained at last year’s level.

MGNREGS: It remains perennially short of funds, with expenditure higher than the funds available and pending liabilities rising as each fiscal year progresses.