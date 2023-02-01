 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Union Budget 2023: For ease of doing business, 39,000 compliances reduced

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 01, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

Budget 2023-24: The FM also said more than 3,400 legal provisions have been decriminalised. The announcement is in line with the proposed Jan Vishwas Bill 2022, which is looking to replace imprisonment for some offences with a monetary penalty

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Union Budget 2023 presented on February 1, said that to enhance the ease-of-doing business, more than 39,000 compliances have been reduced and more than 3,400 legal provisions, which had criminal implications, decriminalised.

Sitharaman's announcements are in line with the Jan Vishwas Bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha in December 2022. The Bill is now before the joint parliamentary committee.

The rationale of Jan Vishwas Bill

It amends 42 Acts to reduce compliances for businesses and ensures that there is ease of doing business. Acts such as the Indian Post Office Act, 1898, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, were amended.