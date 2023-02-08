 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tax collected at source on foreign remittances: One step forward, two steps back

Paresh Karia
Feb 08, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

The rationale for increasing the TCS rate is not clear, but it causes hardship to honest taxpayers and could encourage people to resort to unofficial routes for overseas remittances.

Budget 2023 proposes to sharply increase the tax collected at source rate on money sent overseas under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme to 20 percent from 5 percent. To understand how this will impact you, let us first understand the concept of LRS and TCS.

The Reserve Bank of India introduced the LRS in February 2004 to allow Indians to send money outside the country easily. The maximum amount that can be remitted under the scheme has been revised periodically, based on the prevailing macro- and microeconomic conditions:

Under the scheme, currently, one can remit up to $250,000 per family member (including minors) in each financial year. So a family of four can remit up to $1 million in a financial year.

Money can be remitted overseas for expenses such as:


Remittances are also allowed for capital account transactions like:
The scheme has become very popular over the past five years as more Indians are sending money overseas for their children's education and to open bank accounts, purchase property, and invest in securities.