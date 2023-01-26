MY BUDGET | Tax exemptions, ease of FDI, lesser regulatory burden: What startups want

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tax exemptions, ease of FDI, lesser regulatory burden: What startups want

Pallavi Singhal
Jan 26, 2023

Strap: Budget expectations: Find out what young startups want from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the budget next week.

The reforms industry is rooting for in the Budget range from measures aimed at boosting consumption and capital expenditure to spurring investment and innovation.

Startups in India are now starting to feel the pinch. The earlier movers had access to seemingly bottomless piles of money, leading to sky-high valuations  But the funding tap has since been turned off, dropping 33 percent on-year in 2022, as per a PwC India report released on January 16.

While the government has several programmes to help startups with funding, those new to the business are seeking wider fiscal support, incentives, and tax relaxations as rising inflation and interest rates pose a big challenge.

To be sure, India’s startup economy has mushroomed, aided by the government’s ‘Startup India’ programme launched in 2015. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) also created the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme with an outlay of Rs 945 crore to provide financial assistance to startups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market-entry, and commercialisation. As per the government, the scheme will support an estimated 3,600 entrepreneurs through 300 incubators over four years.

Vikas Jain, co-founder of Multipl, an online money management firm registered with the initiative, said that while there are tax exemptions for registered startups as well as grants available for very early-stage startups, the amounts are insignificant.