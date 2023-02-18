 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s bet on lab-grown diamonds: What will it take to lead the world?

Pallavi Singhal
Feb 18, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

Recent measures unveiled in the budget including a focus on lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) and a reduction in basic customs duty on the seeds used in their manufacture are expected to boost exports in the diamond industry and could make India a world leader in the LGD market.

India is spearheading the growth in lab-grown diamonds (LGDs), globally, with a clutch of companies.

India is home to 90 percent of the world’s diamond cutting and polishing units, making it the largest exporter of diamonds. The country ships diamonds worth $25 billion every year to countries such as China, the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.

Taking note of India’s thriving gems and jewellery sector, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) as a focus area for export promotion while reducing basic customs duty on seeds used in their manufacture. This move aims to help boost exports and make India a world leader in the LGD market, which can become a key alternative to natural diamonds as diamond mines deplete.

LGDs are manufactured by subjecting carbon to high temperatures and pressure, mimicking how they are formed naturally and have the same physical, chemical and optical attributes as their mined counterparts. The seed used in the manufacture is a single crystal diamond slice about the width of human hair.

“The LGD market share within the entire diamond industry is estimated to grow steadily and command 10 percent of the diamond market worldwide by 2030,” said Sabyasachi Ray executive director, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), noting that this sector has the potential to contribute significantly to the country’s GDP in the form of $7-8 billion towards exports.