Daily Voice: This market expert feels impact of Union Budget on equities has weakened over the years

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 19, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

"The impact of the budget has weakened over the years. There may be some short-term effects from CGT changes, but we do not expect any significant change in the trajectory of the markets after the budget," said Seshadri Sen of Alchemy Capital Management,

"Some simplification of capital gains tax (CGT) is warranted, given the complexity of the current system. For example, the taxation across all equity categories (listed, unlisted, overseas) should be broadly similar," Seshadri Sen of Alchemy Capital Management told Moneycontrol in an interview.

However, one risk is that if the effective rate of equities CGT goes up, it would have a sharply negative effect on the market, he feels.

The Head of Research with more than 25 years of experience in Indian market, believes tech stocks look attractive from a medium-term perspective (more than one year). The stocks have underperformed in CY22 and this has stripped the froth off the valuations.

Growth has largely held up – while it could slow somewhat in CY23, it would not be significantly worse than long-term trend rates, Seshadri says. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Do you think the Federal Reserve will go for the last rate hike in February and then take a pause?

We believe the Fed’s tightening cycle will end in 1HCY23, given the weakening impulses on inflation that are visible across many variables. The exact time is difficult to pinpoint as there are a few moving parts – for example, we think the opening up of China’s economy could create some inflation uncertainty in the short term.