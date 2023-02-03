Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM breaks down the Budget 2023 proposals for you

Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget had the tough task of balancing many competing needs with inflation pinching the pockets of the middle class and small firms trying to wriggle out of pandemic blues. While the new tax regime has been made more attractive by raising rebate and tweaking slabs favourably, the capex momentum has been maintained, which will force private sector to follow suit.

Budget 2023 ticks all the boxes but there are still several grey areas. The FM break down the complexities on Budget 2023 in an exclusive interview at 2 pm today.