Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM breaks down the Budget 2023 proposals for you

Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM will break down the Budget, throwing light on the future of taxation, the road map for India amid global gloom and the template for 2024
Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget had the tough task of balancing many competing needs with inflation pinching the pockets of the middle class and small firms trying to wriggle out of pandemic blues. While the new tax regime has been made more attractive by raising rebate and tweaking slabs favourably, the capex momentum has been maintained, which will force private sector to follow suit.
Budget 2023 ticks all the boxes but there are still several grey areas. The FM break down the complexities on Budget 2023 in an exclusive interview at 2 pm today.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives at Parliament, to Address BJP Lawmakers
Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Network18 Exclusive
Budget 2023 stood out for Finance MinisterNirmalaSitharaman’sdeft balancing act.While FM stuck to the path of fiscal prudence, she did put some money in the pocket of the middle class through tax cuts and gave a boost to infrastructure creation, a medium-term growth multiplier.However, several questions like macroeconomic stability concerns, fate of the old tax regime among others remain unanswered. Stay tuned to Moneycontroland find out the answer to these questions at 2pm.
Welcome to Moneycontrol live blog. Track this space to catch the live updates from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's exclusive interview to Network18.