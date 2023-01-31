 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Economic Survey 2023: How growth keeps missing Survey forecasts

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 31, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST

The Economic Survey for 2022-23 has forecast real GDP growth for next year at 6.5 percent. But going by the recent performance of these forecasts, actual growth may undershoot the forecast again

Over the last five years, actual GDP growth has missed the midpoint of the Economic Survey's forecasts by a massive 409 basis points on average.

The Economic Survey for 2022-23 has forecast a real GDP growth rate of 6.5 percent for the next financial year, in a range of 6-6.8 percent. And even though we are two months away from the start of 2023-24, the forecast feels out of reach.

In fact, if one looks at the growth forecasts made by the last five Economic Surveys, they have all been missed.

Over the last five years, actual GDP growth has missed the midpoint of the Economic Survey's forecasts by a massive 409 basis points on average.